The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said that Nigeria does not have a debt problem, but a revenue problem, despite concerns being raised over the country’s rising debt profile.
Speaking at a meeting with management staff of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, she lamented over what …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2U2ZBhO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking at a meeting with management staff of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, she lamented over what …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2U2ZBhO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]