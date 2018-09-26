Metro Reverse Ondo Varsity New Tuition Now Or Face Mass Action, Group Tells Akeredolu – Sahara Reporters

#1
A human rights group, Sunshine Liberation Front (SLF), has threatened “mass action” against the government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, following an increment in the tuition of the students of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) in Ondo.

The SLF said it was …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Dz7yH4

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top