The Nigeria police on Monday morning barricaded the entrance to the National Stadium, Surulere ahead of the #RevolutionNow protest spearheaded by Omoyele Sowore on Monday. Area Commander, Area C, ACP Tijani Fatai, told NAN that the operatives were on ground to stop any form of protests at …Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KkdCop Get More Nigeria Metro News