A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS and the Inspector-General of Police, IG to appear before it on September 4, over the arrest of SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and other persons in connection with the August 5, …Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2HgIYu4 Get More Nigeria Metro News