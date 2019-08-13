A stalwart of African Action Congress (AAC) and member of the Take it Back Movement, Mr Elias Ozikpu, on yesterday said the recent #RevolutionNow march organised by the movement and some groups was not to force a takeover of government.
Ozikpu made the clarification while speaking with the News Agency …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YYzJsC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ozikpu made the clarification while speaking with the News Agency …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2YYzJsC
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]