Rice for sale at affordable Price (08107925551)

    RAHAMA INTEGRATED FARMS LIMITED, is the only company that progress beyond expectation in

    Sales of rice at affordable price. As a new seed interprenuer with a processing capacity of 5 - 6 TONES

    per hour and on crop like wheat, maize, rice, soyabean, sorghum, millet. we have high farmers demand

    for quality seeds.
    HOWEVER WE CAN SUPPLY

    FROM BULK SALES (50 TO 600 Bags);TRAILERS LOAD QUOTATION OF ANY TYPE OF

    RICE LISTED BELOW THAT YOU WANT. WE MAKE DELIVERY NATIONWIDE TO ANY LOCATION.

    CHECK OUT NEW PRICE BELOW

    Royal umbrella=9,500

    Mama Gold=9,500

    Royal stallion=9,500

    Otunba=9,500

    Rising sun=9,500

    Special rice=9,600

    Mama Africa=9,500

    Royal crown=9,500

    Ade Brazil=9,500

    Elephant Gold=9,500

    Super eagle=9,500

    PJS=9,500

    Tomato rice=9,500

    Caprice =9,500
    PRODUCT TYPE- All Agro (50kg)
    ORIGIN: Rahama Farms, Kano state, Nigeria.
    PRICE PER BAG- Nine thousand, five Hundred naira only (#9,500)
    TRAILER LOAD QTY- 600 Bags

    Duration of delivery is usually a maximum of 2 days after order is being placed.

    CONTACT DETAILS:

    Phone: 08107925551

    Thanks for the Patronage!
     

    Delar Freight and Logistics Limited is a team of technologists, logistics experts and customer experience fanatics operating out of a beautiful office in Lagos, Nigeria. In shipping cargo, freight forwarding, cargo trucking or transport via car carrier we achieve the best, innovative and cost-effective logistics solutions in a constantly changing market. We are registered with the Federal Corporate Affairs Commission and the National Ports Authority to provide Customs Clearing & Forwarding Services in Nigeria. The Directors of Delar Freight and Logistics Limited have a combined experience of over 5 years in Logistics, customs clearing and freight forwarding, break-bulk and general cargo shipping, logistics, container groupage and consolidation, international shipping and cargo handling, car shipping, supply chain management and warehousing.Our entire team is committed to a standard of excellence and integrity and we will give you professional service in handling your cargo.
     
