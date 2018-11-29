Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are still waxing stronger.
According to E! News, the pop star and her billionaire boyfriend were spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday night, both escorted by their bodyguards....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2E6WNv4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to E! News, the pop star and her billionaire boyfriend were spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday night, both escorted by their bodyguards....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2E6WNv4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]