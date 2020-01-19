Over the weekend, it was reported that Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel have gone their separate ways after three years of dating.
It’s still not clear what led to their split. But an unbothered Rihanna, 31, has been seen hanging out with rapper A$AP Rocky, 31, after her rumoured …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36dE22R
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It’s still not clear what led to their split. But an unbothered Rihanna, 31, has been seen hanging out with rapper A$AP Rocky, 31, after her rumoured …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36dE22R
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]