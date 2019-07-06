advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
World Rio Olympics: Ex-governor Says He Paid $2m Bribe – Leadership Newspaper

A former governor of Rio de Janeiro says he helped pay a $2m (£1.6m) bribe to secure the Olympic Games for the Brazilian city in 2016.>

Sérgio Cabral told a judge the payment was made to secure votes in the decision-making meeting in 2009. He said that Carlos …

