Entertainment Rita Dominic now member of over 1000 groups since phone number got leaked – pulse.ng

#1
Rita Dominic isn't bother with the enormous phone calls and thousands of groups she has been added to since her phone number got leaked.

Rita Dominic has revealed that she is now a member of over a thousand groups on Whatsapp since her phone …



via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2FFyp59

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top