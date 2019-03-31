A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, on Saturday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has printed Certificate of Returns in favour of Governor Nyesom Wike and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates ahead of conclusion of elections …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CMtjAp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CMtjAp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]