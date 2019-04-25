The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday declared its support to the decision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to suspend 12 local government council Chairmen in the state.
Wike had in a letter of Notice of Suspension, addressed to the Speaker of the House, informed the lawmakers of …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2ITJvDH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Wike had in a letter of Notice of Suspension, addressed to the Speaker of the House, informed the lawmakers of …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2ITJvDH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]