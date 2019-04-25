Metro Rivers Assembly Backs Wike Over Suspension Of Council Chairmen – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday declared its support to the decision of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to suspend 12 local government council Chairmen in the state.

Wike had in a letter of Notice of Suspension, addressed to the Speaker of the House, informed the lawmakers of …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2ITJvDH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top