Governor Nyesome Wike has taken a major lead in the collation of Rivers state governorship election after 15 local government areas.
Wike, who is the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far gotten a total of 426,369 votes while his major rival, …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2FFs8Di
Get More Nigeria Political News
Wike, who is the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far gotten a total of 426,369 votes while his major rival, …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2FFs8Di
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]