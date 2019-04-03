Politics Rivers Election: Gov. Wike Floors Awara In 15 Out Of 17 LGAs (See Full Result) – Naijaloaded

#1
The incumbent governor of Rivers State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has won 15 out of the 17 Local Government Areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. As at yesterday, Wike …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2WDz9ve
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top