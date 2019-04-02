The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday declared that he was tired of being a governor and won’t contest for a third term even if the constitution permits himHe spoke while receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.According to Wike: “Nobody can be more than the state. So, for me, I want total peace in Rivers state. All of us should come back, wherever you are, whether in the federal or local government, come and work for the interest of the state