Rob Kardashian has finally popped up on the radar just throw shade at his ex Blac Chyna.In case you missed it Chyna and Alexis got into a fight while they were at a private party in Los Angeles. And from the screenshots obtained by TMZ, Skyy alleged that Chyna threw a drink at her. …via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SUW8ke Get more Nigeria Entertainment News