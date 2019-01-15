Rob Kardashian has finally popped up on the radar just throw shade at his ex Blac Chyna.
In case you missed it Chyna and Alexis got into a fight while they were at a private party in Los Angeles. And from the screenshots obtained by TMZ, Skyy alleged that Chyna threw a drink at her. …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SUW8ke
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed it Chyna and Alexis got into a fight while they were at a private party in Los Angeles. And from the screenshots obtained by TMZ, Skyy alleged that Chyna threw a drink at her. …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SUW8ke
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]