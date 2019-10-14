Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Robbers Attack NNPC Mega Station In Ilorin, Behead Policeman – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Suspected armed robbers on Saturday attacked Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The armed robbers, it was gatheted struck when employees of the station had left for their respective homes. The men of the underworld were said to have …

nnpc.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2OJQPol

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top