Entertainment Robert De Niro calls Trump a ‘racist’ and compares him to Hitler and Mussolini – The Independent

Robert De Niro has once again struck out at Donald Trump, calling the President of the United States a “white supremacist” and a “racist”. During an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-winning actor – a long-standing critic of Trump – went as far as drawing comparisons with Hitler and Mussolini...



Read more via The Independent – https://ind.pn/2RCgC3y

