Metro Robert Mugabe’s final burial will be held in October – President Mnangagwa reveals – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed that the final burial for Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, will be held at the National Heroes Acre sometime in October 2019.

It was previously agreed that there would be a symbolic burial on Sunday in the hilltop shrine in Harare, reserved for …

mugabe's burial.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31lWC7b

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top