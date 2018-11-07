Politics Rochas Okorocha Reading Igbo History Book Upside Down – NaijaGistsBlog

#1
While pursuing his feudal aspiration in Imo, Rochas Okorocha would appear to be reading Igbo history book upside down.

Several decades after warrant chiefs appointed by the imperialists failed in Igbo land, how pathetic that the Imo …



Read more via NaijaGistsBlog – https://ift.tt/2Qqb8Fw

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top