Governor Rochas Okorocha has sacked his Chief of Staff and Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu alongside other appointees who will be contesting in the upcoming elections, PoliticsNGR has learned.This development was announced by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.The Affected Appointees are:1. Sir George Eche – Secretary to the Government of Imo State2. Chief Uche Nwosu – Chief of Staff, Government House3. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi – Principal Secretary to the Governor4. Hon. Kingsley Uju – Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)5.Chief Emma Ojinero – Commissioner for Trade & Investment/Commerce6. Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri – Commissioner for Information7. Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Njoku – Commissioner for Gender/Social Development8. Lady Joy Mbawuike – Commissioner for Market Development9. Hon. Obinna Mbata – Commissioner for Finance10. Dr. Dan Nworie – Commissioner for Tertiary Education11.Hon. Simeon Iwunze – Special Adviser on Urban Renewal12. Barr. Obinna Amagwula – Special Assistant General Duties13. Pst. (Mrs) Betty Uzoma- Special Assistant Finance