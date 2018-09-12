Governor Rochas Okorocha has sacked his Chief of Staff and Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu alongside other appointees who will be contesting in the upcoming elections, PoliticsNGR has learned.
This development was announced by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.
The Affected Appointees are:
1. Sir George Eche – Secretary to the Government of Imo State
2. Chief Uche Nwosu – Chief of Staff, Government House
3. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi – Principal Secretary to the Governor
4. Hon. Kingsley Uju – Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)
5.Chief Emma Ojinero – Commissioner for Trade & Investment/Commerce
6. Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri – Commissioner for Information
7. Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Njoku – Commissioner for Gender/Social Development
8. Lady Joy Mbawuike – Commissioner for Market Development
9. Hon. Obinna Mbata – Commissioner for Finance
10. Dr. Dan Nworie – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
11.Hon. Simeon Iwunze – Special Adviser on Urban Renewal
12. Barr. Obinna Amagwula – Special Assistant General Duties
13. Pst. (Mrs) Betty Uzoma- Special Assistant Finance
READ MORE HERE
This development was announced by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.
The Affected Appointees are:
1. Sir George Eche – Secretary to the Government of Imo State
2. Chief Uche Nwosu – Chief of Staff, Government House
3. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi – Principal Secretary to the Governor
4. Hon. Kingsley Uju – Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)
5.Chief Emma Ojinero – Commissioner for Trade & Investment/Commerce
6. Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri – Commissioner for Information
7. Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Njoku – Commissioner for Gender/Social Development
8. Lady Joy Mbawuike – Commissioner for Market Development
9. Hon. Obinna Mbata – Commissioner for Finance
10. Dr. Dan Nworie – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
11.Hon. Simeon Iwunze – Special Adviser on Urban Renewal
12. Barr. Obinna Amagwula – Special Assistant General Duties
13. Pst. (Mrs) Betty Uzoma- Special Assistant Finance
READ MORE HERE