A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into space Sunday and for the first time landed a first-stage booster back at its California launch site.
The primary purpose of the mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite...
Read more via Montreal Gazette – https://ift.tt/2QCQKRf
Get more World News
The primary purpose of the mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite...
Read more via Montreal Gazette – https://ift.tt/2QCQKRf
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]