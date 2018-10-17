World Rocket fired from Gaza hits home in south Israel, 4 treated – AP NEWS

The Israeli military says a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit on a home in southern Israel.

The Magen David Adom rescue service says Wednesday the mother and three children in the home are being treated for shock symptoms. They took cover in …



