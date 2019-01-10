Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has said that his team would approach Nigeria’s forthcoming international friendly match against Egypt like a cup final game.
Speaking yesterday during a telephone interview with Lagos …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2SLCbMx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking yesterday during a telephone interview with Lagos …
read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2SLCbMx
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]