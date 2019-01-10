Sports Rohr demands victory over Egypt on March 26 in Asaba – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has said that his team would approach Nigeria’s forthcoming international friendly match against Egypt like a cup final game.

Speaking yesterday during a telephone interview with Lagos …



read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2SLCbMx

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top