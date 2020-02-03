Romelu Lukaku scored a quickfire second-half double to give Inter Milan a 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday, ending their run of three successive 1-1 league draws and keeping them three points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.
The Belgian forward, who took his league tally for the season to …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2RUHpYy
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Belgian forward, who took his league tally for the season to …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2RUHpYy
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]