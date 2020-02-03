Sports Romelu Lukaku’s brace ends Inter’s run of draws at Udinese – TODAY

#1
Romelu Lukaku scored a quickfire second-half double to give Inter Milan a 2-0 win at Udinese on Sunday, ending their run of three successive 1-1 league draws and keeping them three points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

The Belgian forward, who took his league tally for the season to …

lukaku.JPG

read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2RUHpYy

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top