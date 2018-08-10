Romelu Lukaku said Manchester United must show a winning mentality more often after their 2-0 victory at Burnley on Sunday. Lukaku scored both goals for his side, giving them a measure of relief after losing 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford six days earlier.
“We have the mentality, …
read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2CdxJT4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
“We have the mentality, …
read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2CdxJT4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]