Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Sports Romelu Lukaku: Winning mentality ‘needs to come out a bit more’ – TODAY.NG

#1
Romelu Lukaku said Manchester United must show a winning mentality more often after their 2-0 victory at Burnley on Sunday. Lukaku scored both goals for his side, giving them a measure of relief after losing 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford six days earlier.

“We have the mentality, …



read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2CdxJT4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top