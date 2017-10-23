Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Everton manager. His sack came after his side suffered a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal on Sunday in the English Premier League. Ronald Koeman had admitted he does not know whether he still has a long-term future as Everton manager after his struggling side slumped to a new low with a 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal. The Merseysiders now occupy a relegation berth after their third home defeat in the Premier League already this season, while they are also facing elimination from the Europa League at the group stage.