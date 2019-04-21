With Juventus having clinched the Scudetto with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday, Ronaldo has become the first man to win Europe’s three major leagues: Serie A, La Liga and Premier League.
In addition, this is Juve's eighth consecutive Scudetto, won with five games to spare.
