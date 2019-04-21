Sports Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Win All Three Major Leagues – OluFamous.Com

#1
With Juventus having clinched the Scudetto with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday, Ronaldo has become the first man to win Europe’s three major leagues: Serie A, La Liga and Premier League.

In addition, this is Juve’s eighth consecutive Scudetto, won with five games to spare.They were heavy …



read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Gw872O

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top