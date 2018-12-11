  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Ronaldo de Lima talks about the difference between himself & Cristiano Ronaldo – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Ronaldo de Lima, a Brazilian legend of football, has revealed the difference between him and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo de Lima said it was not coincidence that Cristiano Ronaldo was still on top of his game at 33 years of age. Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Efs9Pt

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
[81]
Sponsored Posts

Sponsored Posts

New Member
#2
#2
Dangote Cement To Reward Customers-Are You Into Molding,Building, And Construction This Is To Inform The General Public That Individual Can Now Order DangoteCement Directly From The Factory At A Reduce Price Of I3OONaira And Rice 10,000Naira Per Bag And Transportation And Offloading Is 300Naira Per Bag. Minimum For Purchase Is From IOObags And Above,Individuals Can Also Order A Trailer Load Of 6OObags And 9OObags,Contact Sales Manager Shehu Abubakar On +2348133549O55 For Booking And Delivery. Note Delivery Takes Two Days And It’s Nationwide.PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top