Sports Ronaldo Gets One-Game Champions League Ban, Free To Face Man Utd – Channels Television

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after UEFA handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban on Thursday.

The Portuguese superstar was sent off in the first half of Juve’s 2-0 win away …



read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NIJRk9

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[18]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top