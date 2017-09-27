Harry Kane’s hat-trick means he is currently the Champions League’s top scorer with five goals from two matches, while Ronaldo trails with four goals. Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 150th European game with two goals as Real Madrid sealed a 3-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday to lead their UEFA Champions League Group H. Ronaldo scored two second half goals after Gareth Bale’s stunning early volley gave Real the lead at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park. The Germans fought back when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally netted with just over half an hour left, but there was to be no repeat of last year’s 2-2 draw in Dortmund between the teams. “Real were simply ruthless and utilised their goal scoring chances,” Dortmund midfielder Gonzalo Castro later said. “We had the chance to make it 1-1, but instead we went 0-2 down and then it is always hard against Real.’’ The result leaves Real top of Group H, just ahead of Tottenham Hotspurs, who beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 away in Cyprus through a Harry Kane hat-trick. Harry Kane’s goals means he is currently the Champions League’s top scorer this season with five goals from two matches. The first was struck beyond the goalkeeper with his left foot. The second was swept into the corner of the net with his right. When Kieran Trippier curled in the cross for the third, he headed it home. Three chances and three goals for the English striker.