Sports Ronaldo reacts as Juventus plot to sign Salah from Liverpool – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has given the club a go-ahead to sign Mohammed Salah from Liverpool in the summer, Sky News Arabia reports.

Salah has emerged as top target for the Italian giants, who are looking to complete a big-money move for the Egyptian when this season …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EfBTJ5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top