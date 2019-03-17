Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season on Sunday losing 2-0 to Genoa with late goals from former player Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev.
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2W4TnOe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Ronaldo missed the trip to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2W4TnOe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]