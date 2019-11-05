Cristiano Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message to international teammate Andre Gomes after suffering a terrible leg injury during Everton’s draw with Tottenham.
The Everton midfielder suffered a fractured dislocation when he was caught by Heung-min Son that saw players upset after the incident.....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/32m7GB3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Everton midfielder suffered a fractured dislocation when he was caught by Heung-min Son that saw players upset after the incident.....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/32m7GB3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]