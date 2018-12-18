The iconic forward left Real Madrid for the Bianconeri in July, but is said to have had his eyes on a move to Turin before then
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear he was keen to join the Serie A champions as early as January, …
read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2CihqlI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear he was keen to join the Serie A champions as early as January, …
read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2CihqlI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]