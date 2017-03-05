Senior officials of the Nigeria Customs Service at ports have stated that the rot and corruption of the agency have gotten worse or at best remained the same since President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Hameed Ali as Comptroller General. This is far from Mr. Ali’s chest-thumping appraisal of the agency he heads when he came in, a report from Premium Times claims. Customs operations at the country’s ports remain riddled with corruption and inefficiency. Also, due to broken and non-existing equipment such as scanners required for examination of imported goods, officers deployed to man these equipment now waste away in redundancy. According to the report, the Presidency is aware of the rot, but nothing has been done to arrest it. Read full report