Politics Rotimi Amaechi: INEC is working for PDP – TODAY.NG

#1
Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is working for the Peoples Democratic Party’s interest in the 2019 polls in Rivers.

In a chat with journalists in his country home in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Amaechi said that the INEC chairman, …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2TOGCa0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top