Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is working for the Peoples Democratic Party’s interest in the 2019 polls in Rivers.
In a chat with journalists in his country home in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Amaechi said that the INEC chairman, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2TOGCa0
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a chat with journalists in his country home in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Amaechi said that the INEC chairman, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2TOGCa0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]