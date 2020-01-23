Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer has died.
Mr. Tony Iwelu, the CSO to the Minister for Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, died of electric shock from a shower hose in his hotel room in Kaduna on Monday February 17, 2020, at about 10:30 AM.
Iwelu had travelled with the Minister to Kaduna to felicitate with Governor Nasiru Elrufai on his birthday when the fatal shock happened.
