Metro Rowdiness, as Reps shoot down motion to evacuate Nigerians from Wuhan

There was rowdiness at the House of Representatives on Tuesday as lawmakers shot down a motion for the evacuation of Nigerians from Wuhan, China, a city ravaged by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

A lawmaker, Ben Kalu had sought the permission of the House to move a motion of urgent public importance on the need to evacuate Nigerians from the city

