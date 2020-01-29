Metro RRS arrests 5 LG ‘officials’ for extorting Lagos motorists – Businessday NG

#1
Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested five suspects posing as local government traffic officers for extorting motorists in LASU-Igando Expressway.

The suspects, who claimed they were on contract with the Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Alimosho local government, were arrested on Monday afternoon …

rrs.JPG

Read more via Businessday NG – https://ift.tt/2GyUfVE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top