JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment RRS officers stop armed policemen from taking Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola to Abuja (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were right on time to stop Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola from being taken by armed policemen to Abuja over allegations of criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.

Timi Dakolo had shared the letter of ‘invitation for questioning’ which according to him, came …

timi da.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XTkyRN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top