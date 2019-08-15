As Nigeria continues to grapple with getting a quality goalkeeper for the senior national team, the Super Eagles, ex-international Peter Rufai has insisted that he has solution to the festering problem.
Yesterday, Franco-German handler of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, invited 23 players for the international friendly …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Z3zo7J
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Yesterday, Franco-German handler of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, invited 23 players for the international friendly …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Z3zo7J
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]