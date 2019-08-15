JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Rufai: I Have Solution to Nigeria’s Goalkeeper’s Problem – Thisdaylive

#1
As Nigeria continues to grapple with getting a quality goalkeeper for the senior national team, the Super Eagles, ex-international Peter Rufai has insisted that he has solution to the festering problem.

Yesterday, Franco-German handler of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, invited 23 players for the international friendly …

peter.jpg

read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Z3zo7J

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top