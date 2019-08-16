Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, yesterday told the oppositionPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its Board of Trustees (BoT)Chairman, Senator Walil Jubril for supporting suspended RUGA settlement for herdsmen proposed by the federal government.
Walil had openly declared that the suspended RUGA settlement forherdsmen would bring stability to the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2OYs2i0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Walil had openly declared that the suspended RUGA settlement forherdsmen would bring stability to the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2OYs2i0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]