Ruggedman speaks up on his attack by 4 masked suspected cybercrime apologists in a London restaurant.
Rapper Ruggedman has addressed the attack by suspected cybercrime apologists in London The rapper was thankful to all who checked up on him, stating that his phone has been blowing up …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Ig3XxL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Rapper Ruggedman has addressed the attack by suspected cybercrime apologists in London The rapper was thankful to all who checked up on him, stating that his phone has been blowing up …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Ig3XxL
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 3.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[72]