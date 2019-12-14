Russell Simmons has penned an open letter to Oprah Winfrey after news surfaced that she is producing a documentary featuring his accuser. This came hours after rapper 50 Cent slammed Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King for only creating documentaries that implicate Black men …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EejSdr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EejSdr
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]