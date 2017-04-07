Submit Post Advertise

World Russia Condemns Donald Trump's Attack on Syria

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Apr 7, 2017 at 10:12 AM. Views count: 122

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Russia has condemned US President Donald Trump for launching an airstrike on a Syrian military base for a chemical attack on civilians.

    Kremlin on Friday issued a strong statement describing the US move as “aggression against a sovereign nation”.

    Moscow said the strikes had been carried out on an “invented pretext” and claimed the Syrian army did not have chemical weapons.

    According to Russia, the strike would do “significant damage to US-Russia ties” and created a “serious obstacle” to creating an international coalition to defeat Isis.

    Kremlin also added that Russian president Vladimir Putin views the strikes as an attempt to deflect world attention from civilian deaths in Iraq – where at least 150 people died in a series of coalition airstrikes in Mosul last month.

    Russia has called for a United Nations council meeting on the strikes.
     

    Lequte, Apr 7, 2017 at 10:12 AM
  2. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The bromance is growing thinner by the day. :)
     
    Samguine, Apr 7, 2017 at 11:03 AM
