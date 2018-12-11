A Russian Gucci priest who showed off the luxury items including Louis Vuitton bags and Gucci shoes on his Instagram account will face a disciplinary committee, an Orthodox Church spokesman said Monday.
Vyacheslav Baskakov deleted the images of himself posing in his frock with the designer goods after …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2PxfQ31
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Vyacheslav Baskakov deleted the images of himself posing in his frock with the designer goods after …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2PxfQ31
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]