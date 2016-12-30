Submit Post Advertise

World Russian President, Putin Reverses Sanction On US Diplomats

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Dec 30, 2016

    Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has declined to engage in a tit-for-tat after the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats over a hacking scandal.

    Describing the move as “irresponsible diplomacy”, he said Russia would not “stoop” to that level and would work to restore ties with America, under President-elect, Donald Trump.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry had recommended that the Kremlin expel 35 US diplomats from Russia in response to sanctions announced by Washington.

    The foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, called US allegations of Russia’s interference in the US election campaign “groundless”.

    Meanwhile, the US had on Thursday, ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country and also ordered the closure of two Russian compounds within the next 72 hours hours.
     
