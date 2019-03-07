World Rwanda – real equality or gender-washing? – DW.COM

#1
Few countries have more women in politics than Rwanda. They make up 60 percent of the lawmakers, 50 percent of the cabinet and half of the supreme court judges.

But how much influence does this translate into. "Of course we are not perfect, but I think it’s a good …



Read more via DW.COM – https://ift.tt/2VKuuaB

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top