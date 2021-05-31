Kayode Israel
Rwanda: African Development Bank extends $84 million in financing to boost electricity access
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved $84.22 million in loans and grants to electrify nearly 80,000 rural households in south Rwanda. The project will advance the country’s goal of universal electrification and benefit small businesses and youth.
www.pulse.ng